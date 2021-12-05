Insider Buying: 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) VP Buys $36,650.00 in Stock

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) VP Robert E. Bigelow III acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.33 per share, with a total value of $36,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Robert E. Bigelow III also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 15th, Robert E. Bigelow III acquired 340 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.36 per share, with a total value of $2,502.40.
Shares of 180 Degree Capital stock opened at $7.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.61. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.52 and a 52-week high of $8.64.
About 180 Degree Capital
180 Degree Capital Corp. invests in companies located in the United states. The fund focuses on companies operating in the fields of interdisciplinary life sciences companies such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It provides financing for seed, early and later stage capital requirements.
