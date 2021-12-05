Insider Buying: 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) VP Buys $36,650.00 in Stock

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) VP Robert E. Bigelow III acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.33 per share, with a total value of $36,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Robert E. Bigelow III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Robert E. Bigelow III acquired 340 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.36 per share, with a total value of $2,502.40.

Shares of 180 Degree Capital stock opened at $7.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.61. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.52 and a 52-week high of $8.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 651,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 11,151 shares during the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP increased its stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 226,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 180 Degree Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 180 Degree Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

About 180 Degree Capital

180 Degree Capital Corp. invests in companies located in the United states. The fund focuses on companies operating in the fields of interdisciplinary life sciences companies such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It provides financing for seed, early and later stage capital requirements.

