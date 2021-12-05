Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) and Alset EHome International (NASDAQ:AEI) Head-To-Head Comparison

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) and Alset EHome International (NASDAQ:AEI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

75.0% of Innovative Industrial Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Alset EHome International shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Innovative Industrial Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 38.8% of Alset EHome International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Innovative Industrial Properties and Alset EHome International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innovative Industrial Properties 0 2 6 0 2.75 Alset EHome International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Innovative Industrial Properties presently has a consensus target price of $256.29, suggesting a potential upside of 1.50%. Given Innovative Industrial Properties’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Innovative Industrial Properties is more favorable than Alset EHome International.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Innovative Industrial Properties and Alset EHome International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innovative Industrial Properties $116.90 million 51.69 $65.73 million $4.33 58.31 Alset EHome International $16.24 million 2.67 -$2.52 million N/A N/A

Innovative Industrial Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Alset EHome International.

Profitability

This table compares Innovative Industrial Properties and Alset EHome International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovative Industrial Properties 58.40% 7.10% 5.50% Alset EHome International -282.05% -61.62% -55.23%

Summary

Innovative Industrial Properties beats Alset EHome International on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The firm’s property portfolio include PharmaCann; Ascend Wellness Holdings, LLC; Vireo Health, Inc.; and Green Peak Industries, LLC. The company was founded by Alan D. Gold and Paul E. Smithers on June 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Park City, UT.

About Alset EHome International

Alset EHome International Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in property development, digital transformation technology, and biohealth activities in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. The company engages in the land development, home building, sales and rental, and property management businesses. It designs applications for enterprise messaging and e-commerce software platforms; and engages in the research of nutritional chemistry to create a natural sugar alternative, products to slow the spread of disease, and natural foods and supplements, as well as to treat neurological and immune-related diseases. The company was formerly known as HF Enterprises Inc. and changed its name to Alset EHome International Inc. in February 2021. Alset EHome International Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland. Alset EHome International Inc. was formerly a subsidiary of Hancock Fabrics, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.