Innovation Blockchain Payment (IBP) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $510,988.00

Innovation Blockchain Payment (CURRENCY:IBP) traded up 12.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 5th. Innovation Blockchain Payment has a total market cap of $9.65 million and $510,988.00 worth of Innovation Blockchain Payment was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Innovation Blockchain Payment has traded 19.7% higher against the dollar. One Innovation Blockchain Payment coin can currently be purchased for $0.0513 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Innovation Blockchain Payment alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004413 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00040396 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $117.79 or 0.00237134 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00007741 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Innovation Blockchain Payment Coin Profile

Innovation Blockchain Payment is a coin. Innovation Blockchain Payment’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 188,009,206 coins. The official website for Innovation Blockchain Payment is www.ibp.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Innovation Blockchain Payment is a platform created by the SCG Worldwide Foundation and implemented on IP Co., Ltd. service platform. IBP is made of ERC20 and leverages the Ethereum network to support a transparent and fast payment environment. The Ethereum network will provide IBP flexibility and transparency, and increase the possibility of IBP through organic connections. “

Buying and Selling Innovation Blockchain Payment

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innovation Blockchain Payment directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Innovation Blockchain Payment should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Innovation Blockchain Payment using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Innovation Blockchain Payment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Innovation Blockchain Payment and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.