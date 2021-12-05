Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after National Bank Financial lowered their price target on the stock from C$28.00 to C$23.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Innergex Renewable Energy traded as low as $14.30 and last traded at $14.40, with a volume of 3443 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.80.

A number of other research firms have also commented on INGXF. CIBC lowered their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.50 to C$26.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Innergex Renewable Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.30.

The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.53.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a $0.5736 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.49%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is currently -69.51%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and operations of run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power generation plants. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

