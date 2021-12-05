ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ING shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of ING Groep stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,681,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,635,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. ING Groep has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $15.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.88. The company has a market cap of $53.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.91.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 25.27%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.478 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.14%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ING. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 29.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 36,932 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in ING Groep by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 20,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in ING Groep by 9.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 38,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the third quarter worth $772,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 7.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

