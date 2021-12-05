ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.70

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.70 and last traded at $5.77, with a volume of 17732 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ImmunityBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in ImmunityBio in the 1st quarter worth $667,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $983,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,907,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in ImmunityBio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ImmunityBio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

ImmunityBio Company Profile (NASDAQ:IBRX)

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

