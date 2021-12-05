Ilika (OTCMKTS:ILIKF) Shares Up 2.5%

Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF) shot up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.25 and last traded at $2.20. 574,836 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 114% from the average session volume of 268,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.06.

Ilika Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ILIKF)

Ilika Plc is a pioneer in solid-state battery technology with their innovative Stereax micro batteries designed for Industrial IoT and MedTech markets, and their Goliath large format batteries for the electric vehicle and consumer electronics markets. Stereax battery technology offers compelling advantages over conventional lithium ion batteries, including smaller footprint, high energy density, non-toxic materials, faster charging, increased cycle life, low leakage and reduced flammability.

