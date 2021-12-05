iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $8.50 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.57% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Icad, Inc. designs, engineers, develops and manufactures digital image scanners, densitometers, film digitizers and related software for applications in the graphic arts, medical imaging and life sciences markets. The Company sells its products throughout the world through various distributors, resellers, systems integrators and OEM’s. “

Get iCAD alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of iCAD in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of iCAD in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of iCAD in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.39.

NASDAQ:ICAD opened at $7.05 on Friday. iCAD has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $21.44. The firm has a market cap of $177.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day moving average is $12.91.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). iCAD had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a negative return on equity of 17.38%. The firm had revenue of $9.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that iCAD will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other iCAD news, CTO Jonathan Go sold 8,750 shares of iCAD stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $95,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andy Sassine sold 10,000 shares of iCAD stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $105,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,750 shares of company stock worth $420,425 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ICAD. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of iCAD by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 2,242,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,730 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in iCAD during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,081,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in iCAD during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,440,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iCAD during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,064,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in iCAD during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,604,000. Institutional investors own 49.98% of the company’s stock.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products.

Read More: EV Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iCAD (ICAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iCAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.