Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.67.

Several analysts have weighed in on HRNNF shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

OTCMKTS HRNNF remained flat at $$24.41 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,693. Hydro One has a 1 year low of $21.09 and a 1 year high of $25.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.58.

Hydro One Ltd. engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. The Transmission segment comprises the transmission of high voltage electricity. The Distribution segment refers to the delivery of electricity to end customers and certain other municipal electricity distributors.

