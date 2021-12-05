Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Truist Securities raised their price target on the stock from $76.00 to $78.00. The stock had previously closed at $77.83, but opened at $82.90. Truist Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock. Hyatt Hotels shares last traded at $81.76, with a volume of 2,145 shares trading hands.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on H. Truist boosted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America downgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Loop Capital raised Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Hyatt Hotels from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.03.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $71,400.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 6,220.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.71 and a 200 day moving average of $79.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $2.70. The business had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.31 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 16.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.48) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

