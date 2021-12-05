HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HUYA Inc. provides online services. The Company offers interactive video broadcast service which includes e-sports, music, reality show and more. HUYA Inc.is based in Guangzhou, China. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on HUYA. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on HUYA from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on HUYA in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an underweight rating for the company. China Renaissance Securities decreased their price objective on HUYA from $11.90 to $10.90 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of HUYA from $13.20 to $11.80 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of HUYA in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HUYA currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.54.

HUYA stock opened at $6.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.93. HUYA has a 12-month low of $6.08 and a 12-month high of $36.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 123.00 and a beta of 0.78.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUYA. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of HUYA by 176.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of HUYA by 633.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of HUYA by 519.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of HUYA by 387.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HUYA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 77.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

