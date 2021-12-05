Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 420,000 shares, a decline of 24.6% from the October 31st total of 556,700 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 162,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on HUBG. Zacks Investment Research raised Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a report on Sunday, October 31st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Hub Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hub Group from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Hub Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.92.
Shares of NASDAQ HUBG opened at $79.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.99. Hub Group has a 12-month low of $52.35 and a 12-month high of $86.99.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,325,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $417,360,000 after purchasing an additional 84,609 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hub Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,484,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,939,000 after buying an additional 79,198 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Hub Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,342,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,605,000 after acquiring an additional 35,934 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Hub Group by 406.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,316,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Hub Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,133,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,936,000 after acquiring an additional 11,286 shares in the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Hub Group Company Profile
Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.
