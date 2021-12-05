Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 420,000 shares, a decline of 24.6% from the October 31st total of 556,700 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 162,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HUBG. Zacks Investment Research raised Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a report on Sunday, October 31st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Hub Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hub Group from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Hub Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.92.

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG opened at $79.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.99. Hub Group has a 12-month low of $52.35 and a 12-month high of $86.99.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hub Group will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,325,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $417,360,000 after purchasing an additional 84,609 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hub Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,484,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,939,000 after buying an additional 79,198 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Hub Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,342,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,605,000 after acquiring an additional 35,934 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Hub Group by 406.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,316,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Hub Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,133,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,936,000 after acquiring an additional 11,286 shares in the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

