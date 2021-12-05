HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of HSBC Holdings on the NYSE have underperformed the industry over the past six months. The company's initiatives to improve market share in the U.K. and China will likely continue to support financials in the upcoming quarters. However, these efforts might lead to a rise in costs, which will hamper the bottom line. Lower interest rates and weak loan demand will likely continue to hurt revenue growth. Nevertheless, the company’s strong capital position, initiatives to strengthen digital capabilities, extensive network and efforts to improve operating efficiency through business restructuring plans are expected to support financials. Exiting from the U.S. and French retail banking operations will help HSBC focus on Asia. In sync with this, HSBC's deal to buy AXA Singapore insurance assets will help expand business in the region.”

HSBC has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Investec cut HSBC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised HSBC from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HSBC presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $28.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $115.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.88 and a 200-day moving average of $28.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. HSBC has a 1-year low of $24.31 and a 1-year high of $32.43.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. HSBC had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that HSBC will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 9.9% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 23.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HSBC in the third quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of HSBC in the third quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its holdings in HSBC by 150.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 23,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 14,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

