Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.80.

Several research firms have weighed in on HOOK. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Hookipa Pharma from $28.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hookipa Pharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $25.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Hookipa Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Hookipa Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Hookipa Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Hookipa Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 573.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 13,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.08% of the company’s stock.

Hookipa Pharma stock opened at $2.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.45. The stock has a market cap of $76.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.10. Hookipa Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 million. Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 339.35% and a negative return on equity of 50.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hookipa Pharma will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hookipa Pharma

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

