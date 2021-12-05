Honest Price Down 5.3% Over Last 7 Days (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 5th. One Honest coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0200 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Honest has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. Honest has a market capitalization of $1.88 million and $35,371.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00057396 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,149.11 or 0.08444900 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00062601 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.61 or 0.00080618 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,414.44 or 1.00575737 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Honest Coin Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . The official website for Honest is honestmining.com

Honest Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

