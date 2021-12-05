Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at $73,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

VIG opened at $163.79 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $136.02 and a 1-year high of $168.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.52.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.