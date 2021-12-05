Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.85-2.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.76. Hibbett Sports also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.700-$11.900 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hibbett Sports from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America lowered Hibbett Sports from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Hibbett Sports from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Hibbett Sports from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hibbett Sports currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.83.

Shares of HIBB stock opened at $69.08 on Friday. Hibbett Sports has a 1-year low of $41.70 and a 1-year high of $101.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.84 and its 200 day moving average is $84.88. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $381.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.65 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Hibbett Sports’s payout ratio is 9.33%.

In related news, CEO Michael E. Longo purchased 5,000 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.08 per share, for a total transaction of $350,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Mitchell Benck purchased 2,000 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.34 per share, with a total value of $148,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HIBB. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Hibbett Sports by 78.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Hibbett Sports by 6.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Hibbett Sports by 70.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,006,000 after buying an additional 74,107 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

