Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Up 3.9%

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) shares shot up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.59 and last traded at $15.58. 287,344 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 10,173,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.99.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HPE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.38.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.89 and its 200-day moving average is $14.85. The stock has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.75%.

In other news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 16,512 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $240,249.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,469 shares of company stock worth $2,056,083. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Philadelphia Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,787,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 272.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 398,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after buying an additional 291,752 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 610,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,895,000 after buying an additional 53,901 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 325.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 506,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,381,000 after buying an additional 387,233 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $5,961,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.