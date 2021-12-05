HelloGold (HGT) Price Down 15.5% Over Last 7 Days

HelloGold (CURRENCY:HGT) traded 35.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. One HelloGold coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HelloGold has traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar. HelloGold has a market capitalization of $233,532.39 and approximately $261.00 worth of HelloGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003982 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00040730 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 37.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00008086 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.74 or 0.00240952 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

HelloGold Profile

HGT is a coin. It was first traded on August 25th, 2017. HelloGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 263,034,654 coins. HelloGold’s official website is www.hgfoundation.io . HelloGold’s official Twitter account is @myhellogold and its Facebook page is accessible here . HelloGold’s official message board is medium.com/hellogold . The Reddit community for HelloGold is /r/HelloGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HelloGold is a start-up that creates simple and accessible gold products for everyone, providing access to gold as a form of savings, loan collateral and remittance (value transfer). Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, HelloGold built the world’s first Shariah compliant gold digital application that changes the way you buy and sell gold. The Hello Gold foundation (HGF) is an organisation that was setup byu HelloGold to serve two primary objectives: Accelerate the use of blockchain technology for use by the mass marketExpand the availability of products that help the underserved and unbanked in emerging markets to have better and more affordable access to simple financial products beyond cash; i.e. providing the ability to diversify savings and better preserve wealth”

Buying and Selling HelloGold

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HelloGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HelloGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HelloGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

