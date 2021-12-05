HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €51.50 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) has been given a €51.50 ($58.52) price objective by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 38.49% from the company’s previous close.

HFG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($113.64) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays set a €110.00 ($125.00) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €103.60 ($117.73) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($107.95) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €109.00 ($123.86) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HelloFresh has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €94.01 ($106.83).

ETR HFG opened at €83.72 ($95.14) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.11. HelloFresh has a 1 year low of €46.64 ($53.00) and a 1 year high of €97.50 ($110.80). The business’s fifty day moving average is €83.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is €83.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.23, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.55.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

