Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $159.65

Helios Underwriting Plc (LON:HUW)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 159.65 ($2.09) and traded as high as GBX 168 ($2.19). Helios Underwriting shares last traded at GBX 168 ($2.19), with a volume of 20,000 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Helios Underwriting in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

The firm has a market cap of £115.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 159.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 158.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91.

In other news, insider Tom Libassi bought 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 160 ($2.09) per share, with a total value of £280,000 ($365,821.79). Insiders have acquired a total of 347,000 shares of company stock valued at $53,150,000 in the last three months.

Helios Underwriting Company Profile (LON:HUW)

Helios Underwriting Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides access to a limited liability investment for its shareholders in the Lloyd's insurance market in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Syndicate Participation and Investment Management. The company participates in the Lloyd's insurance market through a portfolio of Lloyd's syndicates.

