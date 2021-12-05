HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HDELY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Societe Generale raised shares of HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of HeidelbergCement from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HDELY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,561. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. HeidelbergCement has a one year low of $13.22 and a one year high of $19.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.41.

HeidelbergCement AG engages in the production and distribution of cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western and Southern Europe; Northern and Eastern Europe-Central Asia; North America; Asia-Pacific; Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin, and Group Services.

