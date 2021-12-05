Hedera Hashgraph Price Down 7.8% Over Last Week (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. In the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on major exchanges. Hedera Hashgraph has a market cap of $5.28 billion and approximately $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.06 or 0.00174601 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003499 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00033514 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.31 or 0.00597066 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000549 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00014995 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.60 or 0.00064104 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

