Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Trading 7.8% Lower Over Last Week

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market cap of $5.28 billion and $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hedera Hashgraph alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.06 or 0.00174601 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003499 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00033514 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $294.31 or 0.00597066 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000549 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00014995 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.60 or 0.00064104 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (CRYPTO:HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Hashgraph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera Hashgraph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.