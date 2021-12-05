Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Stock Price Up 3%

Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX) shares rose 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$4.88 and last traded at C$4.77. Approximately 2,959,515 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 264% from the average daily volume of 812,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.63.

HWX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James set a C$6.50 target price on Headwater Exploration and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Headwater Exploration in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.00.

Get Headwater Exploration alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$965.76 million and a PE ratio of 29.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

In other news, Director David Lawrence Pearce sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.45, for a total transaction of C$801,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 543,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,418,477.10.

Headwater Exploration Company Profile (TSE:HWX)

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interest in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in New Brunswick.

Recommended Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Headwater Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headwater Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.