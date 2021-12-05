HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $63.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “HeadHunter Group PLC provides an online recruitment platform. The company offers services which consist of career guidance, career consultation, jobs by profession and the opportunity to create a resume and receive automatically suitable job opportunities. HeadHunter Group PLC is based in Moscow, Russia. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of HeadHunter Group from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America raised shares of HeadHunter Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of HeadHunter Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HeadHunter Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:HHR opened at $52.96 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.88, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.73. HeadHunter Group has a one year low of $24.67 and a one year high of $68.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HHR. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in HeadHunter Group by 405.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in HeadHunter Group by 117.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in HeadHunter Group by 1,106.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 4,627 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in HeadHunter Group by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in HeadHunter Group by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 48.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

