Head-To-Head Survey: Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) & Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT)

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) and Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.1% of Quanterix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.3% of Nautilus Biotechnology shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.4% of Quanterix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Quanterix and Nautilus Biotechnology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quanterix 1 0 2 0 2.33 Nautilus Biotechnology 0 1 2 0 2.67

Quanterix currently has a consensus target price of $66.00, indicating a potential upside of 75.81%. Nautilus Biotechnology has a consensus target price of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 127.27%. Given Nautilus Biotechnology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nautilus Biotechnology is more favorable than Quanterix.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Quanterix and Nautilus Biotechnology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quanterix $86.38 million 15.93 -$31.53 million ($1.36) -27.60 Nautilus Biotechnology N/A N/A -$520,000.00 N/A N/A

Nautilus Biotechnology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Quanterix.

Profitability

This table compares Quanterix and Nautilus Biotechnology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quanterix -44.63% -11.88% -10.31% Nautilus Biotechnology N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Nautilus Biotechnology beats Quanterix on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development. The company was founded by Nicholas J. Naclerio and David R. Walt in April 2007 and is headquartered in Billerica, MA.

Nautilus Biotechnology Company Profile

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc., a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

