Head-To-Head Survey: NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA)

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares NVIDIA and Ambarella’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NVIDIA 32.33% 40.88% 23.58% Ambarella -9.78% -6.04% -5.02%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for NVIDIA and Ambarella, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NVIDIA 0 3 28 1 2.94 Ambarella 1 4 9 0 2.57

NVIDIA currently has a consensus price target of $332.23, suggesting a potential upside of 8.24%. Ambarella has a consensus price target of $212.08, suggesting a potential upside of 9.59%. Given Ambarella’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ambarella is more favorable than NVIDIA.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NVIDIA and Ambarella’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NVIDIA $16.68 billion 46.02 $4.33 billion $2.81 109.42 Ambarella $222.99 million 31.82 -$59.79 million ($0.83) -233.15

NVIDIA has higher revenue and earnings than Ambarella. Ambarella is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NVIDIA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.2% of NVIDIA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.6% of Ambarella shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of NVIDIA shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Ambarella shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

NVIDIA has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ambarella has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NVIDIA beats Ambarella on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users. The Tegra Processor segment integrates an entire computer onto a single chip, and incorporates GPUs and multi-core CPUs to drive supercomputing for autonomous robots, drones, and cars, as well as for consoles and mobile gaming and entertainment devices. The All Other segment refers to the stock-based compensation expense, corporate infrastructure and support costs, acquisition-related costs, legal settlement costs, and other non-recurring charges. The company was founded by Jen Hsun Huang, Chris A. Malachowsky, and Curtis R. Priem in January 1993 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc. engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D. Kohn on January 15, 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

