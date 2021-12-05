Head to Head Contrast: Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) vs. Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF)

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) and Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Walt Disney alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Walt Disney and Xponential Fitness, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Walt Disney 0 5 20 0 2.80 Xponential Fitness 0 0 8 1 3.11

Walt Disney presently has a consensus target price of $201.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37.46%. Xponential Fitness has a consensus target price of $23.56, suggesting a potential upside of 16.01%. Given Walt Disney’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Walt Disney is more favorable than Xponential Fitness.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.1% of Walt Disney shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.0% of Xponential Fitness shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Walt Disney shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Walt Disney and Xponential Fitness’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Walt Disney 2.96% 4.86% 2.18% Xponential Fitness N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Walt Disney and Xponential Fitness’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Walt Disney $67.42 billion 3.94 $2.00 billion $1.09 134.15 Xponential Fitness N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Walt Disney has higher revenue and earnings than Xponential Fitness.

Summary

Walt Disney beats Xponential Fitness on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co. is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations. The Parks, Experiences and Products segment owns and operates the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida; the Disneyland Resort in California; Aulani, a Disney Resort & Spa in Hawaii; the Disney Vacation Club; the Disney Cruise Line; and Adventures by Disney. The Studio Entertainment segment produces and acquires live-action and animated motion pictures, direct-to-video content, musical recordings and live stage plays. This segment distributes films primarily under the Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm and Touchstone banners. The DTCI segment licenses the company’s trade names, characters and visual and literary properties to various manufacturers, game developers, publishers and retailers throughout the world. It also develops and publ

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

Xponential Fitness Inc. is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE. Xponential Fitness Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.