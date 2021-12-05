Head-To-Head Comparison: Summer Energy (SUME) versus Its Competitors

Summer Energy (OTCMKTS: SUME) is one of 82 publicly-traded companies in the “Electric services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Summer Energy to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Summer Energy and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Summer Energy $166.32 million -$10.73 million N/A Summer Energy Competitors $7.65 billion $558.89 million 10.20

Summer Energy’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Summer Energy. Summer Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Summer Energy and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summer Energy N/A N/A N/A Summer Energy Competitors -11.69% 7.87% 2.00%

Volatility & Risk

Summer Energy has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Summer Energy’s rivals have a beta of 0.45, meaning that their average stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Summer Energy and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summer Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Summer Energy Competitors 890 4159 3506 96 2.32

As a group, “Electric services” companies have a potential upside of 11.86%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.0% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 56.8% of Summer Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Summer Energy rivals beat Summer Energy on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

Summer Energy Company Profile

Summer Energy Holdings, Inc. engages in the business of purchasing and reselling electric power within the states of Texas, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire through its subsidiaries. It retails electricity to commercial and residential customers. The company was founded on March 25, 2005 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

