Head to Head Comparison: Nuvera Communications (NUVR) versus Its Rivals

Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS: NUVR) is one of 93 publicly-traded companies in the “Telephone communication, except radio” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Nuvera Communications to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Nuvera Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.0% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of Nuvera Communications shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Nuvera Communications and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuvera Communications 18.72% 10.73% 5.88% Nuvera Communications Competitors -122.30% -36.77% 0.56%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Nuvera Communications and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuvera Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A Nuvera Communications Competitors 909 2819 2711 118 2.31

As a group, “Telephone communication, except radio” companies have a potential upside of 29.44%. Given Nuvera Communications’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nuvera Communications has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Dividends

Nuvera Communications pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Nuvera Communications pays out 23.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Telephone communication, except radio” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.2% and pay out 43.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

Nuvera Communications has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuvera Communications’ peers have a beta of 0.90, meaning that their average stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nuvera Communications and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nuvera Communications $64.91 million $9.84 million 8.94 Nuvera Communications Competitors $14.12 billion $1.18 billion -3.78

Nuvera Communications’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Nuvera Communications. Nuvera Communications is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Nuvera Communications peers beat Nuvera Communications on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Nuvera Communications Company Profile

Nuvera Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of diversified communications services through its subsidiaries. It offers voice, digital television, wireless, Internet services, and technology solutions for residential and business clients. The company was founded on May 1, 1905 and is headquartered in New Ulm, MN.

