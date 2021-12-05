Head-To-Head Comparison: Lexaria Bioscience (LEXX) and Its Peers

Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ: LEXX) is one of 896 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Lexaria Bioscience to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lexaria Bioscience and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lexaria Bioscience $720,000.00 -$4.09 million -5.06 Lexaria Bioscience Competitors $1.70 billion $122.44 million -1.06

Lexaria Bioscience’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Lexaria Bioscience. Lexaria Bioscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Lexaria Bioscience and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lexaria Bioscience -432.69% -77.27% -73.23% Lexaria Bioscience Competitors -4,208.96% -128.62% -13.38%

Volatility and Risk

Lexaria Bioscience has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lexaria Bioscience’s competitors have a beta of 1.16, suggesting that their average share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.2% of Lexaria Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.5% of Lexaria Bioscience shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Lexaria Bioscience and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lexaria Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A Lexaria Bioscience Competitors 5241 19227 41433 795 2.57

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 89.05%. Given Lexaria Bioscience’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lexaria Bioscience has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Lexaria Bioscience competitors beat Lexaria Bioscience on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Lexaria Bioscience

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. is a proprietary drug delivery technology company. Its technology DehydraTECH, improves the way active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) enter the bloodstream by promoting healthier ingestion methods and increasing the effectiveness of fat-soluble active molecules, thereby lowering overall dosing. The company’s technology can be applied to many different ingestible product formats, including foods, beverages, oral suspensions, tablets, and capsules. DehydraTECH increases bio-absorption, reduces time of onset, and masks unwanted tastes for orally administered bioactive molecules, including cannabinoids, vitamins, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), nicotine and other molecules. Lexaria has licensed DehydraTECH to multiple companies in the cannabis industry for use in cannabinoid beverages, edibles and oral products; and to a tobacco producer for the development of smokeless, oral-based nicotine products. The company was founded on December 9, 2004 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

