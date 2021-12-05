Head-To-Head Comparison: Cincinnati Bancorp (CNNB) & Its Peers

Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ: CNNB) is one of 118 publicly-traded companies in the “Federal savings institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Cincinnati Bancorp to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cincinnati Bancorp and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cincinnati Bancorp $18.68 million $3.16 million 13.74 Cincinnati Bancorp Competitors $833.66 million $84.32 million 14.51

Cincinnati Bancorp’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Cincinnati Bancorp. Cincinnati Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Cincinnati Bancorp and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cincinnati Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Cincinnati Bancorp Competitors 395 1668 1408 87 2.33

As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies have a potential upside of 7.57%. Given Cincinnati Bancorp’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cincinnati Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Cincinnati Bancorp and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cincinnati Bancorp 15.07% 7.15% 1.24% Cincinnati Bancorp Competitors 19.72% 8.46% 0.96%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.3% of Cincinnati Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.8% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.3% of Cincinnati Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Cincinnati Bancorp has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cincinnati Bancorp’s competitors have a beta of 0.61, indicating that their average share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cincinnati Bancorp competitors beat Cincinnati Bancorp on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Cincinnati Bancorp Company Profile

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It offers personal banking, lending, and business banking services. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

