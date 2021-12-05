Head to Head Comparison: Bioqual (BIOQ) & Its Peers

Bioqual (OTCMKTS: BIOQ) is one of 42 publicly-traded companies in the “Commercial physical research” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Bioqual to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Get Bioqual alerts:

Bioqual has a beta of -0.41, indicating that its stock price is 141% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bioqual’s competitors have a beta of 5.33, indicating that their average stock price is 433% more volatile than the S&P 500.

48.8% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are owned by institutional investors. 39.2% of Bioqual shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bioqual and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bioqual $57.68 million $6.33 million 15.06 Bioqual Competitors $1.46 billion $17.69 million -37.41

Bioqual’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Bioqual. Bioqual is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Bioqual and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bioqual 0 0 0 0 N/A Bioqual Competitors 125 821 1683 33 2.61

As a group, “Commercial physical research” companies have a potential upside of 11.11%. Given Bioqual’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bioqual has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Bioqual and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bioqual 10.19% N/A N/A Bioqual Competitors -84.96% -16.77% 2.38%

Dividends

Bioqual pays an annual dividend of $1.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Bioqual pays out 18.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Commercial physical research” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.2% and pay out 21.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Bioqual is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

About Bioqual

Bioqual, Inc. engages in the provision and development of medical research and consulting services to commercial clients and government laboratories. It focuses on animal models of human diseases including COVID-19, Zika, AIDS, Influenza, RSV, Malaria, and other infectious disease areas. The company was founded by John C. Landon on June 1, 1981 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

Receive News & Ratings for Bioqual Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioqual and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.