Head-To-Head Analysis: Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) and Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) and Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.6% of Sono-Tek shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of Sono-Tek shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Sono-Tek and Fluence Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sono-Tek $14.83 million 7.23 $1.12 million $0.15 46.00 Fluence Energy $92.15 million 56.12 N/A N/A N/A

Sono-Tek has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fluence Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Sono-Tek and Fluence Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sono-Tek 15.26% 11.92% 8.23% Fluence Energy N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Sono-Tek and Fluence Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sono-Tek 0 0 0 0 N/A Fluence Energy 0 3 12 0 2.80

Fluence Energy has a consensus target price of $46.46, suggesting a potential upside of 49.73%. Given Fluence Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fluence Energy is more favorable than Sono-Tek.

Summary

Sono-Tek beats Fluence Energy on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of ultrasonic coating systems. The firm also provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers equipment. Its products categories include electronics, energy, medical, glass, food, textiles, nanotechnology, and industrial. The company was founded by Harvey L. Berger on March 21, 1975 and is headquartered in Milton, NY.

About Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy Inc. is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc. is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

