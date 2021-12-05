Head-To-Head Analysis: Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) & Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX)

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) and Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Rackspace Technology and Wix.com, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rackspace Technology 0 3 6 0 2.67 Wix.com 0 5 16 0 2.76

Rackspace Technology presently has a consensus price target of $22.06, indicating a potential upside of 65.26%. Wix.com has a consensus price target of $273.70, indicating a potential upside of 89.60%. Given Wix.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Wix.com is more favorable than Rackspace Technology.

Volatility and Risk

Rackspace Technology has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wix.com has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Rackspace Technology and Wix.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rackspace Technology -9.26% 13.74% 2.97% Wix.com -10.61% -62.41% -8.54%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rackspace Technology and Wix.com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rackspace Technology $2.71 billion 1.04 -$245.80 million ($1.35) -9.89 Wix.com $988.76 million 8.18 -$165.15 million ($2.41) -59.90

Wix.com has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rackspace Technology. Wix.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rackspace Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.8% of Rackspace Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.2% of Wix.com shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Rackspace Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc. operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications. Its Apps & Cross Platform segment includes managed applications; managed security services in the areas of security threat assessment and prevention, threat detection and response, rapid remediation, governance, and risk and compliance assistance across multiple cloud platforms, as well as privacy and data protection services, including detailed access restrictions and reporting and data services; and professional services related to designing and implementing application, security, and data services. The company serves financial, government, healthcare, manufacturing, non-profit, education, consumer goods, oil and gas, media and entertainment, automotive and transportation, food and beverage, travel and hospitality, retail, and public sectors, as well as SaaS and ISV clients. Rackspace Technology, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

