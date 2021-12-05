Head to Head Analysis: AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) versus Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE)

AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) and Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get AIkido Pharma alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for AIkido Pharma and Science 37, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AIkido Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00 Science 37 0 0 4 0 3.00

AIkido Pharma currently has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 197.22%. Science 37 has a consensus target price of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 76.77%. Given AIkido Pharma’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe AIkido Pharma is more favorable than Science 37.

Profitability

This table compares AIkido Pharma and Science 37’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AIkido Pharma N/A -5.92% -5.85% Science 37 N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AIkido Pharma and Science 37’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AIkido Pharma $10,000.00 6,034.57 -$12.34 million ($0.04) -16.82 Science 37 N/A N/A -$560,000.00 N/A N/A

Science 37 has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AIkido Pharma.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.3% of AIkido Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of AIkido Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About AIkido Pharma

AIkido Pharma, Inc. is a biotechnology development company, which engages in the provision of diversified portfolio of small-molecule anticancer and antiviral therapeutics in development. Its oncology therapeutics includes treatments for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It also creates broad-spectrum antiviral platform, in which the lead compounds have activity against multiple viruses including Influenza virus, Ebolavirus and Marburg virus, SARS-CoV, MERS-CoV, and SARS-CoV-2, the cause of COVID-19. The company was founded by Gilbert V. Levin and M. Karen Levin in 1967 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Science 37

Science 37 Inc. provides operating system for agile clinical trials. Science 37 Inc., formerly known as LifeSci Acquisition II Corp., is based in LOS ANGELES.

Receive News & Ratings for AIkido Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIkido Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.