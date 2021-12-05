HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Americas Silver (TSE:USA)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Americas Silver (TSE:USA) in a research report released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a C$2.80 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on USA. Laurentian lowered Americas Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$3.00 to C$1.30 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Americas Silver to C$1.30 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Americas Silver in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Americas Silver to a hold rating and set a C$1.20 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Desjardins restated a hold rating on shares of Americas Silver in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Americas Silver has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$2.00.

Get Americas Silver alerts:

Shares of Americas Silver stock opened at C$0.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.47. The stock has a market cap of C$159.46 million and a P/E ratio of -0.74. Americas Silver has a 12-month low of C$0.85 and a 12-month high of C$4.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.52.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.