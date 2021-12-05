Hamster (HAM) Hits Market Cap of $35.19 Million

Hamster (CURRENCY:HAM) traded 11% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. Hamster has a total market capitalization of $35.19 million and $919,858.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hamster coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hamster has traded 35.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00058299 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,121.88 or 0.08410364 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.29 or 0.00063849 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.62 or 0.00082873 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,426.01 or 0.98809436 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Hamster Profile

Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance

Hamster Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hamster should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hamster using one of the exchanges listed above.

