Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRSHF) Short Interest Update

Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRSHF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,296,200 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the October 31st total of 5,997,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 229.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS HRSHF opened at $3.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.64. Haier Smart Home has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $4.78.
Haier Smart Home Company Profile
