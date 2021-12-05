Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRSHF) Short Interest Update

Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRSHF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,296,200 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the October 31st total of 5,997,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 229.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HRSHF opened at $3.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.64. Haier Smart Home has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $4.78.

Haier Smart Home Company Profile

Haier Smart Home Co, Ltd. manufactures and distributes home appliances in Mainland China, the United States, Australia, Southeast Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It provides refrigerators, freezers, washing machines, dryers, household and commercial air-conditioners, purifiers, fresh air systems, electric water heaters, gas water heaters, solar water heaters, heat pump water heaters, vacuum cleaners, POE water purifiers, POU water purifiers, water softening equipment, dishwashers, ovens, gas stoves, and other kitchen appliances.

