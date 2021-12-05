GXChain (GXC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $347.90 Million

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for about $2.59 or 0.00005364 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded 361.8% higher against the dollar. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $194.33 million and approximately $347.90 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000172 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003434 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000396 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain (GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,792,666 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

Buying and Selling GXChain

