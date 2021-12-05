Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,600 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the October 31st total of 149,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 213,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

GULTU stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02. Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.05.

Get Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.0008 dividend. This is a positive change from Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.43%.

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust is a statutory trust, which holds overriding royalty interests in future production from each of McMoRan’s Inboard Lower Tertiary/Cretaceous exploration prospects located in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore in South Louisiana. The company was founded on December 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.