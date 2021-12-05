Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Cut to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GWRE. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America lowered Guidewire Software from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a hold rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Monday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $111.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.09 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.51. Guidewire Software has a fifty-two week low of $91.76 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $165.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.73 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 13.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Guidewire Software will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider Michael Polelle sold 1,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $178,594.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 45,944 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total transaction of $5,312,504.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,218 shares of company stock worth $8,526,380. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 4.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 47.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 1.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 2.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

