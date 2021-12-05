Guidance Point Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 62.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,800 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,974,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,415,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,659 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,697,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,222,000 after buying an additional 332,537 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,291,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $417,376,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,191,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,511,000 after buying an additional 338,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,170,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,075,000 after buying an additional 40,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $77.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.98. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.67 and a fifty-two week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

