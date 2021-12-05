Guidance Point Advisors LLC Takes Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,525,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,510,911,000 after purchasing an additional 666,474 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,064,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,134,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,398 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.6% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,456,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,769,263,000 after purchasing an additional 933,365 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 7.3% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,179,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,233,774,000 after purchasing an additional 830,665 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,219,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,237,000 after purchasing an additional 417,285 shares during the period. 40.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $100.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.79 and a 200-day moving average of $102.87. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $79.82 and a 1 year high of $108.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $142.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a $0.939 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RY shares. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.98.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

