Guidance Point Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $1,023,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,117,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.0% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 100,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,602,000 after buying an additional 27,711 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $416.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $417.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $405.77. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $333.77 and a 1-year high of $435.41.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

