Guidance Point Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 80 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 80 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,868,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 594 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,727,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,206.38.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,840.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,694.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,019.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,856.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,697.87. The company has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

