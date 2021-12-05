Guidance Point Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,521 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 214,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,263,000 after buying an additional 31,628 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 25,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 31,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In related news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE opened at $54.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.93. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $55.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.66%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Sunday, October 3rd. Truist Securities increased their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Independent Research upgraded Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.53.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.