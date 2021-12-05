Guidance Point Advisors LLC Buys 7,703 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,703 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for 1.2% of Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Guidance Point Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $3,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 125.6% in the third quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 31,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 17,338 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 50.0% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 269,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,788,000 after buying an additional 89,980 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 59,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after buying an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 20,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 287,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,702,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the period.

Shares of ISTB opened at $50.50 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.42 and a 52-week high of $51.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.10.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.088 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%.

