Guidance Point Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Corp grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $148.39 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $142.46 and a one year high of $177.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.124 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

